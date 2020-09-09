The world’s top 10 airline stocks all Chinese apart from one

Here’s a list of phones first in line to get Android 11
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
Chinese carriers are in a sweet spot, relative to their Covid-19-battered peers at least. The country’s 1.4-billion-strong population is eager to travel, the yuan is rallying and oil is getting cheaper.
A Bloomberg gauge of the sector shows nine of the world’s top 10 airline stocks over the past three months are Chinese, with all but Air China Ltd posting double-digit gains. The odd one out is InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s biggest carrier, IndiGo. That’s sixth on the list with a 14 per cent advance. The top performer is low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co, which has climbed 24 per cent.
The global airline industry has been walloped by the coronavirus pandemic, as governments imposed unprecedented border restrictions and people became more reluctant to travel. The International Air Transport Association, which represents some 290 airlines, doesn’t expect passenger traffic to recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2024.
Chinese carriers haven’t been immune to the crisis, but they’ve managed to recover much faster, thanks to a vast domestic market and the removal of travel curbs as the outbreak there was brought under control.
Stock gains have accelerated this month, in part on the yuan’s strength. That lowers the airlines’ costs on fuel as well as debt, some of which is borrowed in US dollars. Recent oil price declines further cap fuel expenses, which unlike many carriers Chinese airlines don’t hedge.
Still, China’s big three — Air China, China Southern Airlines Co and China Eastern Airlines Corp — are expected to be unprofitable in the second half of this year, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. They each posted first-half losses of more than 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion).
But optimism has been increasing. Traffic is expected to be bolstered by the National Day holiday in early October. Further down the line, domestic air traffic levels in 2021 could be 15 per cent higher than in 2019, according to China International Capital Corp.
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...