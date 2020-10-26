Tropical storm Zeta barrels towards Mexico’s Yucatan coast

Tropical storm Zeta churned towards Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday and was expected to hit the coast late on Monday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, weeks after another hurricane caused chaos in the tourist region.

Zeta is forecast to strengthen after leaving the peninsula and bear down on the US Gulf Coast in the coming days, potentially interfering with oil industry output and setting fresh records for hurricane landfalls in southern US.

“Zeta could be at or just below hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle,” the NHC said.

It added that tropical conditions are expected in northern Yucatan Peninsula on Monday and early Tuesday, with hurricane conditions possible.

Zeta is about 410 km from the island of Cozumel in Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 64 km per hour, it further said.

Hurricane Delta, which battered Mexico's Cancun city earlier this month, caused chaos in the surrounding tourist resorts, disrupting plans by businesses and Mexico's government to try and revive the pandemic-hit tourism industry.