Trump attacks China again

In yet another scathing attack on Beijing, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that “plague from China should have never happened,” as per media reports.

He added that the plague erupted especially when the US had signed a brand new trade deal with China.

Trump, during the “Spirit of America Showcase” in the Grand Foyer of the White House, said: “Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen. We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn’t even dry when it came over.”

Earlier this week, Donald Trump showed his anger on China and tweeted: “As I watch the pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China.”

Trump tweeted after Anthony S Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of Trump’s coronavirus taskforce, said the US was headed in the “wrong direction” on the pandemic.

Several States in the US are seeing an unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases that public health experts warn could quickly worsen if states continue reopening.

Meanwhile, the US reported more than 55,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally.