Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

PTI Washington | Updated on November 07, 2020 Published on November 07, 2020

A file photo of White House Chief of Staff Mark Medows   -  Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed on Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 2,36,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows travelled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

