US to temporarily suspend immigration in wake of Covid-19 crisis

he United States President Donald Trump has decided to temporarily suspend immigration due to the unprecedented rise in the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

President Trump took to Twitter and wrote: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to suspend immigration into the United States temporarily!”

The decision came after Trump drew massive criticism over his laid back response to the coronavirus crisis in the States.

Responding to his tweet, David Rothschild, an economist, commented: “Groups President Trump has blamed while avoiding any responsibly for his willful negligence & corruption that have killed 43,000 (and counting): Chinese, Democratic governors, Media, doctors & nurses, WHO, immigrants.”

A prominent journalist Jennifer Rubin replied: “No doubt Trump's base is primarily motivated by racism. This is why Trump does this. Every. Damn. Time.”

The highly contagious coronavirus has now killed over 42,000 people in the United States, the country with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths. Worldwide, nearly 2.5 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed, the number of deaths has crossed 169,900. About two-thirds of the victims are from Europe, as per media reports.