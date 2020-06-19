Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ label to a video posted on Trump’s feed

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Twitter on Friday added a 'manipulated media' label on a video posted on the US President, Donald Trump’s feed.
The doctored video clip was based on a video that went viral in 2019, showing a black toddler and a white toddler running towards each other and hugging.
The video posted on Trump’s feed was edited in a way that showed one of the toddlers running ahead of the other with the clip flashing a misspelt banner that read "Terrified toddler runs from the racist baby," Reuters reported.
“This tweet has been labelled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context,” Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough told the Washington Post.
The video was produced by a popular meme maker, Carpe Donktum, who was suspended from Twitter in October for a Kingsman edit that showed Trump violently assassinating various media brands, the Verge reported.
This is likely the first time that Donktum’s edit have received a ‘manipulated media’ label meant for preventing deepfakes and other deceptive videos on the platform.
The video has over 7 million views and 1,25,000 retweets, according to the Reuters report.
The label adds to an ongoing feud between the social media giant and the US President. It began last month when Twitter tagged Trump’s tweets with a “misleading tweet” label stating that it contained unsubstantiated claims of fraud about mail-in voting. The microblogging platform had added a warning to the US President’s tweet prompting readers to fact-check the posts.
A week later, the platform had hidden a tweet by the US President that referred to the Minnesota protests with the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” on account that it violates the platform’s rules and “glorifies violence.”
Trump had allegedly in retaliation signed an executive order to propose legislation that could roll back certain provisions of a law called Section 230. These provisions protect social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from liability for content posted by its users.
The Department of Justice released a new set of legislative proposals on Wednesday related to Section 230, CNBC reported. However, it will require approval from the US Congress in order to come into effect.
