Twitter to hand over US presidential accounts to Biden on Inauguration Day, says report

The @POTUS Twitter account will be transferred to President-elect Joe Biden after he’s sworn in on Inauguration Day, according to reports.

Twitter will hand over the account to Biden on Inauguration Day even if President Donald Trump doesn’t concede, according to a report by Politico.

It will also transfer other official accounts including @whitehouse, @VP, and @FLOTUS, as per the report.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by the report.

The company further said that it is closely consulting with the National Archives and Records Administration for the process.

The existing content for all these accounts will be archived before these accounts are handed over.

Twitter has played a major role during the Trump era. However, Trump has mostly used his personal account, @realDonaldTrump for his announcements and tweeting during his time as the President. However, Trump’s personal account will lose all special protections after Inauguration Day.

Twitter’s special policies for world leaders and officials will no longer apply to Trump who will then be a private citizen, The Verge reported.

“This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge.