Two more Latin American leaders test positive for Covid

Two leaders of Venezuela and Bolivia – Diosdado Cabello and Jeanine Añez –contracted the deadly contagion on Thursday. Both leaders made the announcement on social media. The news comes after Brazil’s President Bolsonaro recently tested positive for the virus.

Cabello wrote on Twitter: “Dear colleagues, I comply with informing that after having undergone the corresponding tests, I have been reported positive in Covid-19. I have now quarantined myself, complying with the indicated treatment, thanks for your good wishes, with high morale. We will win!!”

Añez also took to Twitter and wrote: “I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’m fine, I will work from isolation.”

She is the second South American President who tested positive for coronavirus after Bolsanaro on Tuesday. Another four members of her cabinet contracted the virus, The Guardian reported.

Bolivia, a country of 11 million, reported around 43,000 coronavirus infections and more than 1,500 deaths.

Venezuela, a country of 20 million, reported around 8,300 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths due to the pandemic.

Recently, the World Health Organisation maintained that Latin America has become the new Covid-19 hotspot, with Brazil reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region.

The number of new infections on the continent has now surpassed the US and Europe’s tally.