UAE bans travel for unvaccinated citizens against Covid-19

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a travel ban on citizens who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 disease. The ban will be effective from January 10, 2021. Those who are fully vaccinated will be required to get a booster dose.

“Ban on travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated”, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has tweeted.

However, travel is permitted for certain categories of people – those individuals who are medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian cases, and individuals travelling for medical and treatment purposes. “With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases,” the tweet by NCEMA added.