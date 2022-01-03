World

UAE bans travel for unvaccinated citizens against Covid-19

Prathiksha Varadarajan Chennai | Updated on January 03, 2022

However, travel is permitted for those who are medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian cases, and individuals travelling for medical and treatment purposes

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a travel ban on citizens who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 disease. The ban will be effective from January 10, 2021. Those who are fully vaccinated will be required to get a booster dose.

“Ban on travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated”, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has tweeted.

However, travel is permitted for certain categories of people – those individuals who are medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian cases, and individuals travelling for medical and treatment purposes. “With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases,” the tweet by NCEMA added.

Published on January 03, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like