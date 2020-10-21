UK in Covid-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
The entire 67 million population of the UK is living under some sort of Covid-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies.
Following are details on the measures in place in different parts of the UK:
ENGLAND - Entire population of 56 million under varying degree of restrictions in a three-tier system.
LEVEL 3 - “VERY HIGH” - Around 7 million people
Household mixing banned. Pubs and bars close. Wedding receptions not permitted. Travel to or from the area should be avoided.
- Liverpool City Region - 1.5 million
- Lancashire - 1.2 million
From October 23
- Greater Manchester - 2.8 million
From October 24
- South Yorkshire, including Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - 1.4 million
LEVEL 2 - “HIGH” - Around 18.44 million people
People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.
- London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) - 9 million
- Essex - 1.84 million
- Cheshire - 0.9 million
- North East England - 2.6 million
- Leeds and other parts of West Yorkshire - 2.5 million
- York - 0.2 million
- Birmingham and other parts of West Midlands - 2.24 million
- Leicester - 0.4 million
- Nottingham, Peak District and surrounding areas 1.36 million
LEVEL 1 - “MEDIUM” - The rest of England
Gatherings of more than six people banned, apart from some settings such as funerals and weddings. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.
SCOTLAND - 5.5 million
NATIONWIDE
Limit of a maximum of six people from two households meeting; takeaways from pubs and restaurants allowed; accommodation may serve evening meals but no alcohol; weddings and funerals can continue, with alcohol served and a limit of 20 people; shops must reintroduce mitigations and 2 metre distancing with one-way systems.
CENTRAL BELT - around 3.4 million people
Pubs closed (except takeaways); cafes must shut at 6 p.m.; no group exercise classes or amateur sports practice; bowling alleys, casinos, pool and bingo halls all closed.
- Covers Ayrshire & Arran; Forth Valley; Greater Glasgow & Clyde; Lanarkshire; Lothian (including Edinburgh)
REST OF SCOTLAND - around 2.1 million people
Indoor hospitality must close at 6 p.m., with no sale of alcohol allowed; Outdoor premises can stay open until 10 p.m., including alcohol sales where licensed.
WALES: 3.15 million
Local restrictions already in force across the country.
- Wales will impose a two-week “fire-break” lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise.
NORTHERN IRELAND - 1.9 million
Northern Ireland has closed schools for two weeks and restaurants for four weeks. Neighbouring Ireland has responded by tightening curbs in bordering counties.
The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, except takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the October school break from one week to two.
Retail will remain open, but “close contact services” such as hairdressers and beauticians will be closed.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...