UK PM Boris Johnson challenges opponents to agree to October 15 election

Reuters LONDON | Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson   -  File Photo: REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday challenged opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree to an October 15 parliamentary election, calling a Labour-led plan to try and prevent a no-deal Brexit a 'surrender bill'.

“This government will take this country out of the European Union on October 31st, and there is only one thing that stands in our way, it is the 'surrender bill' currently being proposed by the leader of the opposition (Corbyn),” Johnson told parliament.

“Can I invite the leader of the opposition to confirm, when he stands up shortly, that if that surrender bill is passed, he will allow the people of this country to have their view on what he is proposing to hand over in their name, with an election on October the 15th.”

