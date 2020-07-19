UK to launch free fingerprick tests for COVID-19: Report

Britain is now planning on distributing millions of free antibody test as it successfully finished the first round of major trials, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The report further revealed that with the help of the fingerprick test, the coronavirus can be detected in a person’s body within 20 minutes. The test has been found 98.6 per cent accurate in classified human trials that happened in June.

Britain is planning to keep the tests free and the test will be ordered online instead of hitting the supermarkets. “It was found to be 98.6 per cent accurate, and that’s very good news,” Chris Hand, the leader of the UK-RTC, was quoted as saying by the report.

The report added that the test has been developed by UK Rapid Test Consortium in collaboration with Oxford University and leading UK diagnostics firms. The team has anticipated its regulatory approval and they have started mass producing the antibodies test across the UK.

“We’re now scaling up with our partners to produce hundreds of thousands of doses every month,” Hand said.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care spokesman quoted as telling the newspaper, the test will help track the transmission of the novel coronavirus. However, the authorities do not know yet whether antibodies “indicate immunity from reinfection or transmission.”

Meanwhile, Oxford University is all set to release its data for the preliminary stages of the human trials on Monday. It is currently in the third stage of human trials which is being carried in Brazil, as per media reports.