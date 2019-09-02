World

UK’s Boris Johnson takes aim against opponents of Brexit plans

PTI London | Updated on September 02, 2019 Published on September 02, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson   -  File Photo: REUTERS

Lawmakers are returning from their summer recess this week for a brief session that promises to be a dramatic week in British politics.

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson is getting tough with members of his Conservative Party who oppose his Brexit plans.

The so-called “rebels” are being warned that they will be suspended from the party if they take part in efforts led by opposition parties in Parliament meant to block a departure from the European Union without a deal.

They are pledging to challenge Johnson’s policy that the UK will leave the EU on October 31, even if there is no deal. Without such a deal, Britain faces a chaotic Brexit that economists warn would disrupt trade by imposing tariffs and customs checks between Britain and the bloc. (AP) MRJ 09021450

Published on September 02, 2019
BREXIT
Brexit
United Kingdom
