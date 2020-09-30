Uncertain future topmost source of stress for 50% of employees amid pandemic: Survey

A recently concluded survey by The7thFold, a boutique HR and Wellbeing firm, revealed that 50 per cent of India Inc employees have reported that an uncertain future is their topmost source of stress amid the ongoing pandemic.

The7thFold’s Employee Wellbeing Survey 2020 highlighted the impact of the current pandemic on the mental and physical wellbeing of employees in India.

The survey conducted in July and August with 509 respondents across metros cities and diverse sectors.

The aim of the survey was to recognise the distress faced by employees during these uncertain times and understand the role of organisation support and benefits in the new normal.

Employees stated multiple reasons for their growing stress. These include personal finances (40 per cent) and career growth (40 per cent).

Other sources of stress faced by employees were social distancing/isolation (18 per cent), relationship issues (17 per cent), being laid off (16 per cent) and children’s education (13 per cent).

Physical health

The survey showed that age had a positive correlation with mental wellbeing. Only 12 per cent of the respondents who were above 50 years of age demonstrated stress.

Employees below the salary of INR five lakhs were more vulnerable and reported personal finances (55 per cent) and career prospects (53 per cent) as their biggest sources of stress.

Mental health

The mental wellbeing has been exacerbated by the pandemic with around 44 per cent of respondents working full-time from home reported feelings of anxiety. While 28 per cent of work-from-home employees reported burnout.

48 per cent revealed that they feel stressed due to task deadlines. However, this gets worsened for unemployed people. 47 per cent of unemployed respondents reported anxiety, while 61 per cent were stressed and frustrated; 42 per cent of them had anger issues.

Commenting on the survey, Hamsaz Wadhwani, Founder and Chief Executive, The7thFold, said in an official statement: “The work from home concept due to Covid 9 was literally adopted overnight by employers creating a whole new set of challenges for all stakeholders. Organisations will thus have to now move towards a holistic Employee Well-being Model which prioritises both pillars of physical and mental health.”