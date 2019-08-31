US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1; sanctions Indian captain

Underwater training soon for athletes at Sports Injury Centre
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Akhilesh Kumar, the captain of Adrian Darya 1 (formerly Grace 1), the world’s most tracked oil tanker, at the centre of a confrontation between the United States and Iran and also black-listed the oil super tanker.
“The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action today against Adrian Darya 1, an oil tanker transporting 2.1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil ultimately benefitting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). The Adrian Darya 1 is being identified as blocked property pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorism or acts of terrorism. As part of today’s action, the Adrian Darya 1’s captain, Akhilesh Kumar, is also designated pursuant to E.O. 13224,” it said in a statement.
On July 4, Britain’s naval forces seized the vessel, then known as Grace 1, and its cargo in the Strait of Gibraltar on suspicion of carrying crude to Syria in violation of the European Union’s sanctions against the Arab country. Tehran, however, rejected London’s claim about the tanker’s destination and slammed the seizure as “piracy.”
After 46 days, Gibraltar’s government released the super tanker a few days ago despite pressure from the US for the vessel’s continued detainment. Soon after the announcement, the US Department of Justice unveiled a warrant for the seizure of the ship, which was rejected by Gibraltar.
“Vessels like the Adrian Darya 1 enable the IRGC-QF to ship and transfer large volumes of oil, which they attempt to mask and sell illicitly to fund the regime’s malign activities and propagate terrorism,” Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, wrote in the statement. “Anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned. The path to relief is to change course and not allow the IRGC-QF to profit from illicit oil sales,” he said.
The IRGC-QF’s highest-ranking officials have long overseen the export of Iranian oil, often masking its origin and sending it to the Syrian regime or IRGC-QF proxies across the region, he said.
As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of these targets that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.
OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons. In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the individuals and entities designated today may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an enforcement action.
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From lighting a candle at the window to cycling around the globe, World Suicide Prevention day on September ...
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...