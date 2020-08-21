US court trims fine on TCS to $140 million in Epic Systems suit

A top US court has halved the penalty to be paid by TCS, to $140 million, in its ongoing case with Epic Systems.

The US Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, Chicago, returned a verdict on the appeal filed by TCS, reducing the damages to $140 million. “The Court held that the punitive damages award of $280 mn is constitutionally excessive and directed the Trial Court to reassess the punitive damages. The Court upheld the compensatory damages award of $140 million.

In 2014, TCS was asked to pay Epic $940 million, which was later reduced to $280 million. It has now been reduced further. TCS is still contesting the claims. TCS has reiterated that there is no evidence of misuse of EPIC’s information by TCS and it will continue to contest the case at the relevant court.

The matter relates to a US grand jury order that slapped two Tata group companies — Tata Consultancy Services and Tata America International Corp — with a $940 million fine in a trade secret lawsuit filed against them by Epic in April 2016.

Epic had accused TCS and Tata America International Corp, in a lawsuit filed in October 2014 in US District Court in Madison, which was amended in January and December 2015, of “brazenly stealing trade secrets, confidential information, documents and data” belonging to Epic.