US economy’s rebound sets up test of Fed’s new pledge

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
The stronger-than-expected US economic rebound from coronavirus lows could set up an early test for the Federal Reserve’s new pledge to keep interest rates near zero and its increased tolerance for inflation.
A compilation of surveys and interviews conducted in September and early October by the Fed’s 12 regional banks shows the economy recovering at a “slight to modest pace” as consumers bought homes and increased spending.
Also read: US coronavirus aid prospects uncertain after Trump blasts Democrats
Indeed the US economy probably grew by more than 30 per cent on an annualised basis last quarter, economists say, making up most of the 31.4 per cent drop in the second quarter.
The increase has been fuelled by a $2.3-trillion pandemic relief package and trillions more injected into financial markets by the Fed.
“Traditional ideas about inflation would suggest that this is actually a time when you may see some inflation,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said at an event hosted by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines. He said increased government spending to combat the virus and “bottlenecks” in an economy not designed to grow as fast as it is are setting the stage for a rise in prices.
Also read: Wall Street banks see rare payday bonanza in India despite pandemic
“On top of that you’ve got a Federal Reserve that’s saying, if we do get inflation, we’d welcome it,” he said.
With businesses adapting to the virus and daily deaths much lower than in the pandemic’s early stages, he said, US economic growth will likely be above trend for quite a while, ”so this might be an era where you might see somewhat more inflation.”
The Fed last month pledged not to raise interest rates until the economy returns to full employment and inflation reaches the Fed’s 2 per cent goal.
But policymakers’ tolerance above that 2 per cent mark varies. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said this week he’d be okay with a year of 2.5 per cent to 2.75 per cent inflation, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan has signaled anything more than 2.25 per cent could raise concern.
Inflation is currently trending below 2 per cent but with the recent surge in growth, that soon could change.
Speaking earlier in the day, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that while overall inflation will stay low for the next few years, Americans could see a temporary inflation spike next spring as price data registers year-on-year gains from the coronavirus trough.
But, she said, the Fed would not react by raising rates with the central bank committed to providing “sustained accommodation” to the economy for as long as needed.
Overall, the Fed’s beige book pointed to the kind of uneven recovery that officials warn may become a more-or-less permanent state of affairs unless there is more federal relief.
Brainard said failure to deliver more fiscal aid is the biggest risk to her outlook.
Bullard - who often holds views outside the mainstream at the Fed - had a different take, saying Wednesday pandemic relief passed in March will be enough to get the economy through the end of the year and into the first quarter of 2021.
By then, he said, the economy may be set up for a boom once a vaccine or better therapeutics become widely available.
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
₹1246 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1236120012601275 Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...