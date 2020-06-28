US health agency adds three new Covid-19 symptoms to its official list

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added three new symptoms of Covid-19 to its official list.

CDC’s list of Covid-19 symptoms now includes congestion or runny nose, nausea, and diarrhoea as possible indicators of the disease. This takes the total number of officially identified symptoms of the infection to 12 symptoms.

The health agency in April had added six new Covid-19 symptoms to its official.

The symptoms were added based on the discoveries of the medical community, new presentations of the virus and the effects of the same.

Other symptoms

It had added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell, to its initial list that included fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

According to the CDC’s website, people suffering from Covid-19 may show a combination of symptoms with varying severity from case to case. As per the guidelines, a patient can show these symptoms within two to 14 days after exposure to Covid-19.

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” reads the health agency’s website.

Covid-19 cases on Sunday crossed the 10 million mark globally with the death toll surpassing 4.9 lakh as per the John Hopkins tracker.