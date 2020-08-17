US pharma firms stepping up production of influenza vaccine

Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder: Shoot and stream like a pro
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Pharmaceuticals firms in the US are mass-producing influenza vaccine for the coming flu season. This comes as US authorities try to lessen the burden on hospitals that are currently more focussed on serving Covid-19 patients, Agence France Presse reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pharmaceuticals are planning to serve the population of 330 million by making 196 million doses of the influenza vaccine, an 11 per cent increase from the last year’s 175 million doses.
Pharmacy chain CVS, which administers flu vaccines without prescription, is planning to double the order of the doses. The company is planning to order 18 million doses.
Vaccine maker Seqirus and Sanofi are planning to accelerate their production by 15 per cent — from 52-60 million doses and 70-80 million respectively.
Every year the World Health Organization along with US health officials select the four strains of the influenza virus between February and March. The vaccine against the four strains gets developed through spring, and syringes are filled in summer.
US authorities also believe that health practices that become necessary after the pandemic, such as wearing masks in public space and using sanitisers regularly, may also help in containing the spread of other viruses like influenza.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the US has crossed five million, with 170,000 deaths reported so far, as per worldometers.org.
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...