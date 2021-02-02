World

US President Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE

Reuters Washington | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

Reverses Trump’s move to exempt UAE from a 10% tariff imposed on imports

US President Joe Biden will maintain tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates, reversing Donald Trump’s move to end the levies onhis last day as President, the White House said on Monday.

Trump said on January 20 he would exempt UAE from a 10 per cent tariff imposed on most aluminum imports in 2018, saying the two countries had reached a quota agreement that would restrict aluminum imports. The exemption was due to go into effect on Wednesday.

“I consider it is necessary and appropriate in light of our national security interests to maintain, at this time, the tariff treatment applied to aluminum article imports from the United Arab Emirates,” Biden said in a proclamation released by the White House on Monday.

