US President Trump to travel to Florida for NASA/SpaceX commercial crew flight launch: White House

The United States President Donald Trump will travel to Florida to attend the launch of NASA and SpaceX’s commercial crew flight into space according to the White House.

“President @realDonaldTrump will travel to Central Florida to watch as @NASA and @SpaceX launch astronauts from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade!” the White House tweeted from their official account.

The US President will be in attendance at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida when NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

This is the first time in the history of space travel that a private company will be running the show. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will travel to space with the scheduled liftoff of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon crew capsule bound for the International Space Station.

The flight is scheduled to lift off from launch pad 39A, the same launchpad that was used for the Apollo astronauts to get to the moon.

The US space agency is working to send their astronauts to the moon by 2024 as per orders received from the White House.

This is a historic mission that opens up new avenues for commercial space travel.

Artemis Accords

Apart from this, NASA has also recently released a global set of principles for space exploration for international organizations called the ‘Artemis Accords.’

“It’s a new dawn for space exploration! Today I’m honored to announce the #Artemis Accords agreements — establishing a shared vision and set of principles for all international partners that join in humanity’s return to the Moon. We go, together,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine had tweeted the announcement.

The Artemis Accords more voluntary guidelines than space laws for NASA and its international partners to follow for “peaceful” space exploration. NASA has invited partner nations and organizations to join this agreement to advance the cause of exploration and industry globally.

“While NASA is leading the Artemis program, international partnerships will play a key role in achieving a sustainable and robust presence on the Moon while preparing to conduct a historic human mission to Mars,” NASA had said in an official statement.