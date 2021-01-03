US Senator Cruz joins Republican block to object to Biden's victory

Senator Ted Cruz onSaturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators whowill challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory whenElectoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – alargely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Bidenfrom taking office.

The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier thisweek became the first sitting member of the Senate to announcehe would challenge the election result. A number of Republicansin the US House of Representatives also plan on contesting thevote tally.

In a statement, Cruz and the other senators said they intendto vote to reject electors from swing states that have been atthe center of President Donald Trump’s unproven assertions ofelection fraud and will call for the establishment of acommission to investigate claims of fraud on an emergency basis.

Cruz was joined in the statement by Senators Ron Johnson,James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn,Mike Braun, along with Cynthia Lummis, Tommy Tuberville, BillHagerty, and Roger Marshall, all of whom will be sworn in assenators on Sunday in the new Congress.

Biden will be sworn into office on January. 20.