Virus deaths surge in Spain; global toll almost 20,000

Bloomberg March 25 | Updated on March 25, 2020 Published on March 25, 2020

Spain had its deadliest day yet and Germany’s public health authority warned that the nation is just starting its fight against the virus. In Britain, the government moved to shut parliament and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, tested positive.

Donald Trump’s administration reached a deal on a package to combat the fallout from the virus while European Union leaders inched toward a rescue package and Germany closed in on a historic bailout.

Trump said he’s hoping to have the economy reopened by mid-April, even as California’s governor said it would be misleading to suggest his state could emerge from its shutdown by then. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro also urged the country to resume normal life to protect the economy.

Key Developments: Cases top 435,000; 19,625 dead, 111,822 recovered: Johns Hopkins Trump will stop using the term Chinese virus, easing blame game Tokyo asks people to stay inside as new cases spur lockdown risk India locked down, U.K. shuts parliament; Iran, Singapore tighten curbs Fired Americans send state unemployment websites crashing down The humming of Chinese plants returns as rest of world reels Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here.

coronavirus
