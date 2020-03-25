Virus deaths surge in Spain; global toll almost 20,000

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
Spain had its deadliest day yet and Germany’s public health authority warned that the nation is just starting its fight against the virus. In Britain, the government moved to shut parliament and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, tested positive.
Donald Trump’s administration reached a deal on a package to combat the fallout from the virus while European Union leaders inched toward a rescue package and Germany closed in on a historic bailout.
Trump said he’s hoping to have the economy reopened by mid-April, even as California’s governor said it would be misleading to suggest his state could emerge from its shutdown by then. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro also urged the country to resume normal life to protect the economy.
Key Developments: Cases top 435,000; 19,625 dead, 111,822 recovered: Johns Hopkins Trump will stop using the term Chinese virus, easing blame game Tokyo asks people to stay inside as new cases spur lockdown risk India locked down, U.K. shuts parliament; Iran, Singapore tighten curbs Fired Americans send state unemployment websites crashing down The humming of Chinese plants returns as rest of world reels Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...