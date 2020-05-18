WHO to answer 61 nations including India as countries ask probe into Covid crisis

The General Assembly of the World Health Organization will be convened for two days beginning on Monday after receiving an India-backed resolution seeking an impartial and independent evaluation of WHO in the novel coronavirus, as per media reports.

India is among 61 nations, including 27 European Union members, who have moved a draft resolution demanding WHO’s response towards the global pandemic.

"We are deeply concerned by the morbidity and mortality caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the negative impacts on physical and mental health and social well-being, the negative impacts on economy and society, and the consequent exacerbation of inequalities within and between countries," read the resolution.

"We express solidarity to all countries affected by the pandemic, as well as condolences and sympathy to all the families of the victims of Covid-19," it added.

The list of countries backing the resolution clear their stance on the same and said that the intent is not to target WHO Director General (DG) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Among the countries that have co-sponsored the resolution do not stress on any anti-China resolution. The countries include Bangladesh, Belarus, Indonesia, Mozambique, Moldova, Russia, Turkey, and Zambia among others, whose interest in WHO is more wide-ranging.

However, there will be considerable heat as all heads of delegation will address the Assembly. It will also consider a proposal relating to electing a new DG.

The exhaustive seven-page resolution appreciated WHO for its efforts to mitigate the losses brought by the global pandemic in developing countries. The probe has been sought by over 60 countries.

The resolution has also asked WHO to provide them the details of its actions and the timelines for the Covid-19.