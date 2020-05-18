WHO to answer 61 nations including India as countries ask probe into Covid crisis

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The General Assembly of the World Health Organization will be convened for two days beginning on Monday after receiving an India-backed resolution seeking an impartial and independent evaluation of WHO in the novel coronavirus, as per media reports.
India is among 61 nations, including 27 European Union members, who have moved a draft resolution demanding WHO’s response towards the global pandemic.
"We are deeply concerned by the morbidity and mortality caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the negative impacts on physical and mental health and social well-being, the negative impacts on economy and society, and the consequent exacerbation of inequalities within and between countries," read the resolution.
"We express solidarity to all countries affected by the pandemic, as well as condolences and sympathy to all the families of the victims of Covid-19," it added.
The list of countries backing the resolution clear their stance on the same and said that the intent is not to target WHO Director General (DG) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Among the countries that have co-sponsored the resolution do not stress on any anti-China resolution. The countries include Bangladesh, Belarus, Indonesia, Mozambique, Moldova, Russia, Turkey, and Zambia among others, whose interest in WHO is more wide-ranging.
However, there will be considerable heat as all heads of delegation will address the Assembly. It will also consider a proposal relating to electing a new DG.
The exhaustive seven-page resolution appreciated WHO for its efforts to mitigate the losses brought by the global pandemic in developing countries. The probe has been sought by over 60 countries.
The resolution has also asked WHO to provide them the details of its actions and the timelines for the Covid-19.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...