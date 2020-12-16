WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where the bug first jumped from animals to humans, and which species it came from.
The search for the source of the new coronavirus has sparked claims of cover-ups and fuelled political tensions, particularly between the US administration of President Donald Trump and Beijing.
Most researchers think that the virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, originated in animals in China — probably bats — and the WHO has put together a 10-person team to examine the science.
Mission member Fabian Leendertz, a biologist at Germany’s Robert Koch Institute who specialised in emerging diseases, said that the goal is to gather data to be better prepared for possible future outbreaks.
“It’s really not about finding a guilty country,” Leendertz said.
“It’s about trying to understand what happened and then see if based on those data, we can try to reduce the risk in the future.”
Leendertz said the team has already begun discussions with scientists in China and expects to travel to the country next month.
“They will likely start in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first reported, though a precise itinerary hasn’t yet been set.”
ALSO READ: WHO joins hands with IFRC to strengthen delivery of emergency medical supplies
One of the difficulties is that those who contract Covid-19 can display a wide range of symptoms similar to flu or other diseases, or even no symptoms at all.
This makes tracking the chain of infection much harder than with Ebola, which has clear and dramatic symptoms that people remember.
Leendertz said scientists would be looking to see whether stored medical samples from before the first known case provide evidence that the virus was circulating earlier than previously thought.
“Then to see where that track leads us, if it’s another city or if it stays in Wuhan or where that goes,” he said.
Another line of inquiry will be to examine the famous market in Wuhan that was pinpointed early on as a possible location for the leap from animal to human.
“It may also be that it was just the first mega spreading event or one of the first,” he said.
Tracking down the animal in which the virus emerged will be key, and for this the group will need to take samples of further bat species and other animals that might harbour the microbe.
ALSO READ: Wuhan virologist claimed more bat coronaviruses have potential of crossing over
Leendertz said the team has not been informed of any restrictions on their work in China beyond the two-week quarantine all travellers currently face.
In total, the mission is expected to last four- five weeks, he said.
“There will be a report from that mission, but I’m pretty sure that (it) will not give the full answer,” he said, adding that further research will likely be necessary.
Leendertz expressed confidence in China’s excellent researchers and said data collected by the country’s extensive disease surveillance system would likely prove valuable.
“Also X-rays from the hospitals — we now know quite well what Covid-19 patients look like. ... So that could also be a hint,” he said.
“The big scope is to try to find out what happened,” said Leendertz.
“The more you know about why these spillover events happen, the better you can also check if there are countermeasures you can take to prevent such transmissions in the future.”
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...