Wuhan-lab researchers admit being bitten by coronavirus infected bats: Report

Researchers at the Wuhan Laboratory admitted that they were bitten by coronavirus carrier bats while they ventured into the caves to collect their samples.

According to the Daily Mail report published on Sunday, a researcher said that “one animal’s fangs had gone through his rubber gloves like a needle while he was collecting samples in a cave” in 2017.

The report further revealed that the staff who worked for the top-secret facility in China may have been handling bats and taking their samples without gloves. They may have worked on “live viruses” without wearing a mask. While the World Health Organization (WHO) safety rules on PPE strictly ruled to not handle such pathogens without gloves or proper PPE kits.

The report comes as the WHO team has reached China’s Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19.

Last year, China was denounced by many countries, including the United States, Britain, and Australia for its mishandling of the Covid-19 outbreak that spilled over the world and led to a pandemic. While China has denied all allegations.