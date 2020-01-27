Wuhan virus scare: Government moves to Evacuate Indian nationals

The Centre has initiated steps to prepare for possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan in the light of the coronavirus outbreak. Cabinet Secretary on Monday reviewed the situation.

Accordingly, the Ministry of External Affairs will make a request to the Chinese authorities. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health will make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities, respectively.

Secretaries in the Ministries of Health, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Labour, Defence, Information and Broadcasting, and Member-Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, DG (Armed Forces Medical Services) attended the meeting, said a press statement. Till yesterday, 137 flights had been screened with a total of 29,707 passengers. Samples of 12 passengers were referred to the National Institute of Virology in Pune but no positive case has been reported so far.

Notice to airlines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued instructions to airlines for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on all flights with direct or indirect connectivity to China, facilitate in-flight announcements and distribute health cards to all flights with direct or indirect connectivity to China.

Screening in check-posts

The Ministry of Home Affairs will ensure that integrated check-posts initiate screening of visitors across the Nepal border. States have been requested to provide health staff for these check-posts.

Immigration officers and security forces manning integrated check-posts have been sensitised. The Ministry of Shipping is initiating screening at the International ports having traffic from China.

The Health Ministry also held a review meeting earlier today with Chief Secretaries to review the preparedness and screening in five States having border with Nepal.

They have been asked to ensure that community level monitoring of passengers is undertaken through health staff.