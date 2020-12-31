Yediyurappa confident of completing term

Despite rumbling in the State BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed confidence of completing his term.

Addressing the media on the eve of the New Year, the Chief Minister said he would continue in office for the next two years, ruling out any change in leadership.

“There is no doubt among the legislators. There is no doubt among the public ... Only there is a doubt among the media about the change of the leadership,” he asserted.

Answering a question about a few legislators writing letters to the party’s central leadership, the Chief Minister said a couple of MLAs had expressed their views. He assured that he would be solving their grievances by holding divisional-level meetings.

Yediyurappa said “BJP General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh too had clarified that I am continuing as the Chief Minister and there is no change in the leadership."

Talking about the State's finances, the Chief Minister said, “Karnataka is likely to see a revenue shortfall of around ₹25,000 crore. This year (2020) has been a trial by fire for us as the State was struck with Covid-19, unprecedented floods and drought in few taluks.”

“Despite all these hurdles, we are trying to fulfil promises made in budget 2020-21 by utilising Central government relaxation in borrowing limits,” he added.

Chief Minister claimed of 5,728 Grama Panchyat in the State, BJP backed candidates won in around 3,800 Panchyat and gave credit to collective leadership at district, taluk level and party workers for the achievement.

In the State, to help farmers get more for their produce, brought in amendments to the APMC Bill and passed in the recently concluded legislative session, said the Chief Minister.