Yediyurappa is undeterred over rumblings in BJP

Karnataka’s Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, said that his top priority is to handle the pandemic and that he is undeterred over the rumblings in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While declining to comment on reported unrest within his own party, the CM he told reporters that he is not worried about issues other than the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am working for the development of the State and towards containing the spread of Covid-19, right now am focussed on it.”
The forthcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha and to the Legislative Council later in the month seem to have triggered hectic parleys in the party.
Expressing confidence in getting additional funds from the Centre, Yediyurappa said, currently the State is reeling under a financial strain due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. “Modiji has supported the State during the devastating floods and we expect a similar help even now.”
He added: “Despite the burden, we have released a sum of ₹2,284 crore to be disbursed in three phases to protect the interest of the people who are in distress due to coronavirus.”
Praising Prime Minister’s handling of Covid-19 crisis, Yediyurappa said: “He has competently handled a huge challenge of combating the Covid-19 pandemic in a country by implementing the most stringent lockdown restrictions in the world to control the spread of Covid-19 and achieved remarkable success.”
The Prime Minister was in touch with all the chief ministers and also held regular video conferences, he said. “Now as per the Prime Minister’s call to convert challenges into opportunities, the entire nation has declared a war against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
Talking about achievement of one-year of second term, the CM said key decisions like the termination of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, formation of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh as Union Territories, finding solution to Ram Mandir issue, and banning the practice of triple talaq among Muslims are the reason behind the country’s development in all spheres. Apart from this, he has also implemented Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, he said.
