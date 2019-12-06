Youth who used online tutorials to defraud Health Ministry held

A happy turn to a health crisis, thanks to a second opinion
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police has traced an instance of fraud in the Union Health Ministry, running into ₹3.8 crore, to four youth based out of Assam. To pull off the heist, the four had allegedly misused the Ministry’s publicly available online video tutorials on how to navigate a public finance management system (PFMS).
“After the EOW informed the Ministry of Health that its online tutorial videos, meant for officials to get trained in PFMS, were being used to commit fraud, the Ministry pulled down the videos from the internet,” a senior EOW official told Businessline.
The accused — Noor Mohammed, Farid Ul Islam, Harun Rashid and Iman Farooq — are in their early 20s, the official added.
Last December, after ₹3.8 crore went missing from its coffers, the Health Ministry lodged an FIR with the EOW. For a couple of days, as the EOW investigated how the payment system was hacked and money withdrawn, most rooms of the ministry remained locked and electronic payment to States remained suspended.
“The accused accessed videos online which were publicly available and created fake parallel identities of the Pay and Accounts Officer (PAO), Drawing and Disbursement Officer and Dealing Hand at the Pay and Accounts Office. False sanctions/bills were created and money was transferred digitally through Bank of Baroda to multiple accounts in different banks,” the official explained.
The ministry realised it was being duped when the PAO office was counter-checking digital bills against their physical hard copies. “It was realised that there was a misappropriation as the amounts in the digital and physical bills were not adding up,” said the official.
EOW sleuths tracked the mobile numbers used to operate the suspicious bank accounts and dispatched a team to Dighaliati village in Assam’s Morigaon district. “We recovered ₹19 lakh in cash from the accused’s house. The accused had withdrawn up to ₹35 lakh from the bank in the first two or three days. A Verna car was also recovered, which was bought with the proceeds of the crime. Also, ₹5-10 lakh was spent in organising a party by the accused,” another EOW official said.
The EOW was able to recover ₹2.5 crore of the ₹3.8-crore heist. “However, the recovered money is under the Patiala House court’s custody. All accused are now out on bail, but Noor Mohammed was picked up again by Cyber Crime Cell in another case,” the official added.
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...