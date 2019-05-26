YSRCP President Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate and YSRCP President Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to attend his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 30 in Vijayawada.

Jagan met Modi this morning in New Delhi. He also, congratulated the PM for NDA's victory .

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy also accompanied Jagan.

Jagan's party had a landslide victory as it won 151 seats out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, restraining Telugu Desam Party to only 23 seats.

His party also bagged 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.