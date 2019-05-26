News

YSRCP President Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 26, 2019 Published on May 26, 2019

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Invites him for swearing-in

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate and YSRCP President Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to attend his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 30 in Vijayawada.

Jagan met Modi this morning in New Delhi. He also, congratulated the PM for NDA's victory .

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy also accompanied Jagan.

Jagan's party had a landslide victory as it won 151 seats out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, restraining Telugu Desam Party to only 23 seats.

His party also bagged 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Published on May 26, 2019
Next Story

PM Narendra Modi calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PM Narendra Modi calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu