The industry is quickly evolving to prioritise skills and capabilities over degrees and certifications without hands-on capabilities. Since data science is quite a new age skill that is rapidly evolving, it’s often difficult for traditional university programs without industry integration to keep it relevant. While an updated and rigorous formal education in data science is helpful, the learners must focus on building up-to-date skills rather than just earning a degree or certification.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit