Hyderabad, Feb 13 The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) from the Indian School of Business (ISB) continues to be ranked the first in India in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2023.

As per the rankings released on Monday, ISB which has campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, is the only Indian B-school in the top 50 worldwide. It has been ranked 39th globally and 6th in Asia.

ISB is also ranked the first in India and 61 globally for research, reinforcing its vision of being a research-led management institution. This ranking also demonstrates the quality of research output generated by its faculty year on year.

Alumni from the PGP Class of 2019 were surveyed on a multitude of criteria for this year’s ranking. The ranking saw ISB perform well on aspects such as salary percentage increase (#2), alumni network (#12), career progress (#28), and career services (#29).

“ISB’s consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting-edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas. It also points to how well our alumni are doing in their careers after they graduate from the School,’‘ Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes said in a release.

