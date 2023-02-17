Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, has had a successful placements season with 100 per cent of the graduating class placed, with the highlight being the substantial increase in new marquee recruiters, says a press release from the B-school.

The highest domestic CTC offered to the PGDM class of 2023 was Rs 46 lakh per annum by a multinational technology corporation, while the average CTC of PGDM offered increased by 15 per cent to Rs 14.5 lakh per annum.

The batch also did well with the average CTC being Rs 18.10 lakh per annum. With the average class incoming salary at approximately Rs 6 lakh, the PGPM students achieved a 200 per cent increase on average in just a year.

The season saw participation from marquee regular recruiters, including Bain, ZS Associates, Accenture, ADP, Aditya Birla, Bridgestone, Michael Page, Bristlecone, Deloitte, Cognizant, FedEx, HCL, Dell, Incedo Inc., Optum, Tiger Analytics, Lowe’s, McKinsey & Company, JP Morgan Chase, Adobe, Nestlé, EY, PWC, Deloitte, HP, ITC, BNY Mellon, Reliance Retail, Crisil, Société Générale, DELL, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo, to name a few. Accenture, Deloitte, Cognizant are among the top three recruiters.

A total of 30 new recruiters participated in the campus recruitment drive this year. This includes companies such as Microsoft, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Barclays, Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Capital, IBM, Reliance Retail, Berger Paints and VE Commercial Vehicles, etc. Students were offered diverse roles across industries including BFSI, consulting, FMCG, technology, automobile, pharma, retail, supply chain & logistics, gaming, healthcare.

Speaking on the placement drive, Dr. M. Balaji, Group Director - Corporate & Career Services (CCS), Great Lakes Institute of Management, said, “Despite an increase in the PGDM batch strength, we not only placed all the students, but also increased the quality and diversity of roles at the same time. Our team acted as a catalyst in bridging the skills gaps as demanded by the current hyper-competitive market through CCS Placement-Readiness Programmes.”

