Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) and Cargill exchanged a research agreement, to leverage the data centre and analytics lab at IIM-B led by Prof. U Dinesh Kumar. Through this partnership, IIM-B will help Cargill with research and data-driven solutions to help solve unique business challenges through data science capabilities, a release from the institute, said. By creating an interdependent, digitally-enabled ecosystem for Cargill’s end-to-end supply chains, this partnership will help the company make better decisions and strengthen the way it works with customers.

Talent crunch in accountancy field

Fifty-three per cent of professional accountants in India expect to move roles in the next 12 months, and a further 28 per cent over the next two years, according to a report by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. The study surveyed over 8,000 professional accountants from 148 countries including India about their future concerns and aspirations in their careers. The research highlights a talent crunch for employers as they struggle to retain staff with big career mobility ambitions and an eye on their next role.

RV University ties up with Bryant University

RV University (RVU) has tied up with Bryant University in Rhode Island, US. Through the MoU, both parties seek to offer a flexible EMBA programme for mid- to senior-level corporate executives. This 18-month, cohort-based EMBA programme will be delivered in Bengaluru at RVU’s Executive Education Campus at Jayanagar. It includes a global immersion experience where students will attend the course in-person at Bryant University in the US. The programme will be taught jointly by Bryant University, RVU and industry experts.

IIT-M and JK Tyres joint venture wins award

The joint venture between IIT Madras and JK Tyres and Industries Ltd, Raghupati Singhania Center of Excellence for Vehicle Dynamics and Tyre Mechanics, was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Research and Innovation Award by the Automotive Tire Manufacturers’ Association as one of the longest-running, industry-academia collaborations. Receiving the award R Krishna Kumar, Professor, IIT Madras, who is also the Technology Advisor to CMD, JK Tyres, said, “The Centre has been running successfully for the past two decades. It has produced eight PhDs, sixteen Master’s theses and several M.Tech theses.”