Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has launched a business management programme for defence forces. The six-month-long programme will offer in-campus, immersive learning for officers of the Indian Armed Forces seeking new innings in the corporate world.

The programme will leverage IIM Calcutta’s experience delivering high-quality, impactful executive education, said a press statement.

The certificate programme has been specifically designed as a unique transitional course for the officers of the Indian Armed Forces, and the curriculum would feature a blend of core concepts of management, which equips officers with foundational management skills and emerging ideas in various fields to make our officers future-ready professionals.

The batch comprises both retired and serving officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force, the release said.

The inauguration programme was graced by Major General H Dharamarajan (AVSM, SM, VSM), General Officer Commanding (GoC), HQ Bengal Sub-Area, who addressed the incoming batch as the Chief Guest.

The Programme Directors, Prof. Nandita Roy and Prof. Somdeep Chatterjee, conducted an academic orientation for the batch and encouraged the participants to use core concepts as a springboard for emerging ideas and also emphasized the need to be ready to adapt to a dynamic business and economic environment.