Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur has hosted the inaugural ceremony of the first batch of its summer programme in management. The programme will cover the essential aspects of management studies, focusing on business environment, innovation and entrepreneurship, digital transformation and business communication.

Under the programme, the participants will get exposure to the case method of teaching and is designed to give an experiential insight into IIM’s management education, thereby helping aspiring undergraduates and graduates, said a press statement issued by the institute.

Read:IIM Udaipur flags off learning programe for incoming batch

The inaugural batch of the summer programme in management comprises 24 students from different regions of India. Of these, 10 are female students. This would be a ten-day event in which students will learn from the distinguished faculty of IIM Udaipur, visiting industry experts and their peers. The participants will get an opportunity to network with faculty and MBA students of IIM Udaipur.

IIM Udaipur is the only management institute in India to have launched a ten-day on-campus summer programme in management for MBA aspirants, the release said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit