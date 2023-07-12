The international campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), spread across 200 acres on Zanzibar Island in Tanzania, will start classes in October 2023.

Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of the School of Science & Engineering, IIT Madras, will be the first women director of an IIT as she is the Director-in-charge of international campus of the IIT Madras at Zanzibar-Tanzania.

Classes for the first Academic Year (2023-24) are scheduled to commence in October 2023, offering two full-time academic programs – A four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The total student intake will be 70. Applications for the 2023 batch are currently open.

With the Master plan being developed by IIT Madras experts, the admission process for the first Academic Year of 2023-24 has commenced, says a press release.

Faculty will be deputed from IIT Madras or recruited from India during the initial days of this campus. Activities to ensure local talent is developed and can be employed as faculty are underway already. The Government of India offers numerous scholarships for citizens of Tanzania/Zanzibar to study in various degree programs at IIT Madras in Chennai, starting from July 2023.

Addressing a Press Conference in Delhi on Tuesday, V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, “It is indeed a major milestone in this history of IIT Madras that we are establishing a Campus at Zanzibar. Through this, we look forward to active participation in the future higher education initiatives at Zanzibar.”

Preeti Aghalayam said that faculty strength would be based on required teaching expertise and the quality assurances of IIT Madras, including but not limited to maintaining robust faculty-student ratios. The IITM Zanzibar campus will have a structure with degree programs hosted by schools.

