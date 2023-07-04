Indian companies, celebrated for diversity and innovation in technology, fintech, payments, e-commerce, and healthcare, can captivate global audiences, believes Ritesh Jain, entrepreneurial technology leader and founder at Infynit and speaker at the 11th edition of South Summit, the leading event for the global innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, which was held in Madrid, Spain, recently. The event is known for bringing together diverse participants, including start-ups, investors, and industry experts. South Summit is celebrated for facilitating networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing and providing a platform for young companies to gain exposure and secure investments.

Maria Benjumea, President and Founder of South Summit, said, “We had a remarkable turnout of 20,000 attendees this year. Among them were 6,500 entrepreneurs, 2,000 investors with a combined investment portfolio exceeding $326 billion, and we were honoured to host 650 distinguished speakers. Furthermore, the event facilitated over 175,000 valuable connections.”

The theme for this edition was “Today 2030”, a vision to reach a 55 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions on the road to a net zero economy. It focused on possible collaborations, innovations, and creative ideas to reach this goal and looked for the technologies and disruptors who could make this happen.

Team South Summit believes 2030 will be human-centred and sees a need for the wise development of societies, considering all aspects.​ For example, investing in ClimateTech is crucial for addressing climate change and securing a sustainable future. By investing in ClimateTech, greenhouse gas emissions can be mitigated and ensure a livable planet for future generations.

Regenerating the ecosystem

Also, regenerating the ecosystem is crucial to feed coming generations and growing populations. ​Disruptive technologies in traditional sectors, such as agriculture, have a powerful role to play in improving food systems and designing a more sustainable world. Nations must look to boost clean energy, accelerate decentralisation, industry decarbonisation and provide sustainable and affordable energy for all. Through construction, robotics, data, logistics and transport, structures may be redefined.​

One of the main features of the summit is the Start-up Competition, which brings together the top 100 new companies from all over the world in various verticals and allows them to pitch live to judges on stage. They also receive expert mentoring and training and interact with competitors and various investors to get the pitch ready.

Although it is far from home, India is beginning to make appear on international stages such as these. Indian start-up Amto.ai, one of three finalists in the Legal Tech vertical, is an AI- powered legal process outsourcing. Focusing on contracting, Amto.ai is currently servicing the North American market, and is looking to expand into the UK, Germany and the rest of Europe.

Amto.ai was chosen as the top Indian start-up at the IE LegalTech Venture Day, a competition organised by the Law Schools Global League, IE Law School and OP Jindal Global University to connect and foster this global legaltech ecosystem.

Connecting with users and partners

Avinash Tripathi, Co-Founder, Amto.ai

Although it did not win the top prize at South Summit, it received excellent feedback from the judges. Avinash Tripathi, Co-Founder, says, “The South Summit was an incredibly valuable experience for us. The event proved to be an exceptional platform for connecting with a diverse range of potential users and partners. The networking opportunities were abundant, enabling us to significantly expand our professional network and establish fruitful connections.”

Says Ritesh Jain, “Participating in South Summit offers Indian start-ups a springboard to global exposure, enlightening them on international markets, trends, and innovations. Access to a plethora of investors at South Summit can unlock funding opportunities. Moreover, participation at such a distinguished platform elevates brand credibility domestically and globally. Through competition, start-ups can gain validation, financial rewards, or services that catalyse growth.”

“Indian start-ups must grasp international markets, crystallise their offerings, and articulate value propositions to make a lasting impression. With thorough preparation and execution, Indian companies can reap immense benefits and make a meaningful global impact through South Summit,” adds Jain.

The only way forward for any company in any business is to innovate and find solutions for existing problems that are sustainable and scalable. Entrepreneurs are the torchbearers of healthy economic and social ecosystems of the future. Jain advises, “Embrace entrepreneurship as a purpose-driven lifestyle. Fuel your journey with passion and curiosity, staying immersed in learning. Focus on solutions that address genuine customer needs and build a diverse, skilled team. Listen and adapt to feedback.”

Although the South Summit 2023 has concluded, the call for participants for the next summit will open in just a few months. It is time to move from Made in India for India to Made in India for the world.

(The writer is a freelancer based in Chennai.)