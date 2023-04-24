The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (E&C Engineering) at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), in collaboration with Semi-Conductor Laboratory, has launched a new course, B Tech in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology).

A media statement said this programme is specially curated to support the creation and scaling up of an ecosystem for semiconductors as well as bridge the skills gap in all facets of the industry.

B Tech Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) is a four-year undergraduate programme. The course curriculum covers a wide range of topics such as digital electronics, VLSI design and testing, analog and mixed-signal circuits.

Quoting Cdr Anil Rana, Director of MIT Manipal, the statement said the programme is designed to provide students with the theoretical and practical skills required to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing field of electronics. Through this programme, students will not only gain knowledge but they will also gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology, allowing them to excel in their future careers, he said.

Stating that the semiconductor industry is expected to require 20,000 qualified professionals by 2025, he said: “Our programme aims to close this gap by providing students with the right competencies to work in this thriving industry. Students can take the first step towards a rewarding career in electronics engineering by enrolling in this programme.”

