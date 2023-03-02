Seventy per cent of students in the bachelor of data science programme at SP Jain Jain School have secured job offers in foreign countries such as Australia and Vietnam. Some notable recruiters include Macquarie Group, Amazon, Wolters Kluwer, EdgeRed Analytics Pty Ltd, Integrity Solutions, NSW Government (Grad Program), Viettel Big Data Analytics Center, OCB Bank, Savills Vietnam, and ITR Vietnam.

The programme is a three-year, multi-city programme accredited by the Australian government’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students can opt to study in Mumbai in the first year and Sydney in the second and third years or complete all three years of the programme in Sydney.

Upon graduation, students may live and work in Australia by applying for a post-study work visa of up to four years. With graduates securing jobs at starting salaries ranging from AUD 78,000 to AUD 1,20,000 in Australia and students who opted for placements in India, salaries ranged from ₹22 lakh to ₹36 lakh.