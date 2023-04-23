Sneha

On the contrary, Java has been one of the most widely used languages in the industry for a while now, given the supporting ecosystem around it, which got built over the years. Python, however, has emerged as a very fast-growing language as it’s much closer to English in expression and is much easier to pick up for someone just starting to learn technology. Python is an excellent option for someone learning to program for the first time. As a professional, I suggest learning the basics of software engineering and building confidence to adapt quickly and pick up any new language per the project’s needs.

(The expert is Co-founder of Scaler.)