5G: Rise of home-grown tech, solution providers

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Several markets have gone live with commercial launches of 5G networks since early 2019. With the proposed commercial launch of 5G pushed to 2022, India has lost the advantage of being an early adopter of the technology.
However, India is not lagging behind in 5G ecosystem development efforts with continued focus on technology and solution development that would serve as accelerators for ramping up impending roll outs when the time comes.
Successful deployment of 5G requires development of the sustainable ecosystem encompassing favourable regulation and policy environment, spectrum availability, flexible and modular network architecture to deliver services.
5G spectrum availability is key for the telecom service providers to plan on investments, build out 5G network infrastructure as well as to test how the technology will work in real world. Frequency bands of 3300 to 3400 MHz and 3425 to 3600 MHz bands have been recommended for 5G in India. The government had initially planned for 5G spectrum auctions in second quarter of 2020. However, financial turmoil in the telecom sector and the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the auctions to the next year.
The spectrum availability notwithstanding, service providers in India, gear manufacturers, software providers as well as system integrators have forged partnerships for 5G technology and solution development, conducting field test/trials as well as upgrade their existing infrastructure to make it ready for the transition to 5G.
Unlike the previous generations of mobile technologies, which were more defined by their hardware, 5G networks are software oriented. Service providers are using virtualisation to relocate the network functions in the proprietary gear of original equipment manufacturers.
Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) is one such initiative to define and build 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G radio access network solutions based on general-purpose vendor neutral hardware, open interfaces and software. ORAN publishes a set of specifications for open interfaces between virtualised network elements built on white-box hardware, allowing ORAN compliant components to interoperate with those from other manufacturers.
Leveraging on ORAN, telcos’ 5G infrastructure can be separated into multiple parts and each part can come from a different vendor reducing reliance on large original equipment manufacturers thereby enabling smaller players to enter the market.
India’s developed and mature software development capabilities have led to rise of many players who are focused on development of indigenous 5G solutions including open and virtualised RAN, network optimisation and monitoring solutions, converged solutions with AI, ML, IOT and analytics, etc.
5G networks and cross-sector use cases are expected to transform industries across manufacturing, transportation, logistics amongst other. 5G enabled networks would connect machines and production systems; leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IOT), Augmented Reality (AR) to enhance automation, flexibility, precision and efficiency. In more mature markets, large manufacturers, automakers, etc. are developing their own 5G private networks in coordination with telecommunication gear manufacturers to bring the 5G use case.
While the larger players would eventually replicate these use cases in India, the advent of home-grown solution providers and indigenous solutions would serve as a better fit for SMEs.
Both cost and customisation benefits for the SMEs would accelerate the deployment of fully scalable, wireless 5G networks where factories, production systems, machines, logistics centres will be connected and operate in tandem. This wave of 5G deployment will allow businesses across sectors to truly reap the benefits of 5G, IOT and industrial application use cases.
Even prior to the recent announcement on completely indigenous end-to-end 5G solution developed by one of the telcom service providers, several of the tech firms in the country have built 5G expertise and are providing 5G hardware and software solutions to several players globally.
These solutions can only be put to test once the 5G networks are commercially launched in India, however, the rise of home-grown technology and solution providers would enhance the uptake of 5G and deployment of use cases amongst enterprises across sectors in India.
The writer is Partner, Deloitte India
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...