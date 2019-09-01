below the line

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
For many insiders in the banking industry, the mega bank mergers announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not come as a surprise. The consolidation exercise has been in the works for the last 7-8 months, under the aegis of the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry. “It’s not that we had no idea about the conversations that were happening within the DFS about the possibility of arranged marriages, the only thing is that the names were revealed only on Friday”, quipped a chief executive of a public sector bank. Marriages may be made in heaven, but India’s bank marriages are made in the DFS and the North Block. However, bankers are not aware of the logic or the philosophy adopted in choosing candidates.
When visiting ADB President Takehiko Nakao met the press last week in the capital, he first expressed his deepest condolences to the sudden demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and then got on to brief the media about his visit. Nakao remembered his interactions with Jaitley when the latter was the Finance Minister.
Nobody likes getting snubbed, particularly in full view of an audience. Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Babul Supriyo had one such experience just the other day. Supriyo was on the dais with senior colleague Prakash Javadekar for a curtain-raiser event of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. During the Q and A session, as he started supplementing an answer given by Javadekar, the latter intervened and told him there was no need to do so. While the reason is not known, it did surprise the over 100 mediapersons at the National Media Centre.
Pro-reform analysts and business observers may laud the bank mergers announcement. But bank unions — on expected lines one may think — are certainly not amused. The government may call it a merger, but the announcement in reality is a “cold-blooded murder”, said a top official of the All India Bank Employees’ Association. Reason: Six banks will disappear from the scene. Brace for union strikes and agitations. But note that the unions’ previous attempt to scuttle the BoB-Dena Bank-Vijaya Bank merger did not pass muster with the government and yielded little for agitating employees.
Ongoing action against former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti by the CBI and the ED seems like a long haul. In the special CBI court, when a scribe asked Karti, accused of being seriously involved in money laundering, if the CBI treats him better or the ED, “CBI officials are way more kind to me than ED guys,” he said. Karti has been summoned at least 20 times by the agencies and said that at times, they do not question him for hours. “I read a book or play chess to pass my time,” he said. “By now, I know all the CBI officials’ children’s names too,” he quipped.
The mega banks merger announcement from the Finance Minister is going to compel insurance regulator IRDAI to wear its thinking cap, as there is little clarity on how insurance ventures floated by the amalgamating and anchor banks play out post-merger. Sample this: PNB already has a life insurance venture, PNB MetLife, in which it is the largest shareholder with 30 per cent stake. Now if the Oriental Bank of Commerce — which is a JV partner in the Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance — merges with PNB, theconsolidated mega bank with holdings in two separate life insurance entities! Will the IRDAI allow this?
Employees of the Oriental Bank of Commerce and the United Bank of India are an anxious lot. Many are wondering whether they will be transferred or compelled to settle for lower-ranked posts in the new amalgamated entity. They are also worried about being treated as second-grade citizens, with PNB officials getting the upper hand in top-notch postings. Many point to the treatment of New Bank of India employees after PNB acquired it. The new PNB-OBC-UBI behemoth will have nearly one lakh employees, much more than the 80,000 the Bank of Baroda has after gobbling up Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Post that mega three-way merger, it so happens that none of the new regional heads are from Dena Bank!
Our Delhi Bureau
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...