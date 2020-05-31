Below the line

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Locust don’t fancy cities
While participating in a webinar on the current locust invasion, many wanted to know about the probability of these pests, which move in the millions, flocking to Delhi and surrounding areas. A Food and Agriculture Organisation expert responded in jest saying these creatures avoid urban areas normally as they can’t survive on steel and concrete.
His parting repartee, however, was that their invasion of a capital city like Delhi can have some positive impact. There could be, he said, quicker decision-making towards controlling these pesky insects which are wreaking havoc on farmlands in some States.
Have a heart
Public sector bankers who have recently been under attack for being risk averse, have begun to openly challenge such misplaced notions. One former chief executive of a public sector bank recently wondered as to why only bankers are getting blamed — for being tight-fisted — every time the economy nosedives. This former banker asked as to why nobody wants to talk about or raise questions on the performance of other government initiatives like the ₹25,000 crore Alternate Investment Fund that was hurriedly put together last year for providing last-mile funding to support stalled middle and low income housing projects.
At one point, the real estate barons of the country shouted from rooftops and in TV channels that this ₹25,000 crore amount was too little and may not even meet the needs of 300-400 developers in the metros. It now transpires that the SWAMIH Investment Fund has over the last six months disbursed only ₹15 crore to one project of Cable Corporation of India. So where does the problem lie — tight norms for funding, real estate sector not measuring up, government itself being tight-fisted or coronavirus?
Rechristen webinars: Mahindra
During the lockdown, webinars and virtual meetings have become the norm and everyone is adjusting to this new normal. But corporate honcho Anand Mahindra believes the world needs a new term to describe virtual conferences and meetings. He recently tweeted: “If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?” Twitterdom was quick to respond, by coining new terms. One such being ‘diginar’.
Different strokes
US President Donald Trump’s thoughtless tweets created yet another embarrassing situation for India recently. While China and India have been trying to look at ways to ease the border tension that had escalated over the last few days, Trump sent out a tweet stating that the US was ready, willing and able to mediate between the two countries to sort the “raging” border dispute.
Given the fact that it was the US that has been engaged in a bitter trade and diplomatic war with China and has also been urging India to stand up against it, the sudden turning of tables took New Delhi by surprise. Trump’s tweet made it appear as if it were India and China that were the squabbling countries while Washington was an impartial observer ready to broker peace between the two. No wonder there was no official reaction to Trump’s tweet from the Indian government.
To give HCQ or not
The controversy on whether to give hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a preventive medicine to healthy healthcare workers made Indian Council of Medical Research’s Director-General Balram Bhargava quite nostalgic in one of the Covid-19 press briefings.
It took him back nearly 30 years, when he said, in the town where he grew up, one used to get inland letters with public health advertisements neatly printed at the bottom urging one to consume chloroquine, a more potent predecessor of HCQ, if one had malaria. Wonder if nostalgia has anything to do with justifying usage of a related drug for a completely different disease.
Our Delhi Bureau
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...