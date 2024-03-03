Grand merger

The upcoming marriage of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani isn’t just a union of hearts but a strategic fusion of two business powerhouses.

Radhika, hailing from the healthcare sector, is set to bring a fresh perspective to the Ambani dynasty, hinting at potential synergies and new business ventures.

This matrimonial alliance is also a promising merger of traditional values and modern entrepreneurial spirit, setting the stage for an exciting chapter in the Ambani legacy, noted an economy watcher!

A victim of social media

Social media has unleashed the hidden talent of millions of people, allowing them to showcase their dancing, acting, culinary, sporting, and singing skills. But on the flipside, people also often flaunt their extreme views on people and political parties.

A Telugu Desam Party candidate Mahasena Rajesh had to ‘voluntarily’ opt out of the race for the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Known for his hard-hitting and harshly worded videos on social media, he announced that he is not going to contest from the P. Gannavaram constituency.

The reason — his past videos where he lambasted leaders of all hues were dug up by his opponents from all political parties, including from the TDP-Jana Sena alliance. Some of the videos ‘offended’ the BJP too.

Seeing the backlash that could potentially harm the prospects of the alliance, he opted out. Some say he was asked to.

Target Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu on Monday — his second visit to the State in a gap of seven days. His back-to-back visits is seen as an effort by the BJP in trying hard to break in to Tamil Nadu with elections to the Lok Sabha nearing.

Many feel this is the right time for the BJP to do well in the elections in Tamil Nadu considering that the opposition AIADMK is not in a strong position, and many of its supporters may shift loyalty to the BJP.

State BJP K Annamalai’s Enn Mann, En Makkal yatra across Tamil Nadu has given the party a new lease of life. Modi’s visit to the State may boost the party’s chances.

While Modi will officially visit Kalpakkam, he will also address a public meeting in Chennai on Monday.

The party did put up a good show at the last week’s public rally in Tirunelveli in which Modi addressed, and expects to repeat it in Chennai.

Birla ‘mole’ in FinMin!

At the recent inauguration function of BITS Pilani’s campus on the outskirts of Mumbai, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that while it is well-known that there are many BITSians occupying corner offices in Indian and global companies, leading academics, and start-up founders, it came as a surprise that they are also in the Civil and defence services.

And one of them was right in her Ministry. Looking smilingly at Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani, Sitharaman said it looks like Birla has a ‘mole’ in the Ministry.

Our Bureaus