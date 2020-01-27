By the way

At the photo shoot

| Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

DIPANKAR BHATTACHARYA looks at people and professions

 

Published on January 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
By the way