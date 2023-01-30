The ChatGPT, popularly as the AI Chatbot, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool released in November 2022, today stands parallel to human intelligence in offering quick solutions akin to experts’ advice in all walks of life. GPT stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer”. It is a type of artificial intelligence model that uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like text.

Technology experts, policymakers, academia, content creators, and other stakeholders are closely examining it. The first interface with ChatGPT enthrals every user. It is proving charismatic, well-groomed in communication, and well-structured. Let us take a quick peek into the beginning stages of ChatGPT and what it offers.

Microsoft is the chief investor in the Open API project. Within two months, it has registered its footprints even in the remote corners of the Global South. This was surprisingly achieved by the Chatbot’s ability to translate and interpret a complex thought speech expression with its inbuilt GPT training for access to local information. This exceptional ability of ChatGPT to solve the day-to-day issues makes it promising and worth exploring model.

But what is ChatGPT? It is the first human-friendly, precise, concise, self-learning machine tool that is simple yet highly interactive and adaptable to every sector of the community. In the own words of ChatGPT: “I am a language model developed by OpenAI. I am trained in a diverse range of internet text and can generate human-like text in response to prompts. My primary function is to assist users in generating human-like text for various tasks such as answering questions, writing creative stories, and more.”

This AI tool is robust enough to provide information on any topic and presents data in a very structured way that is easy to read and comprehend. Compared to popular search engines like Google, it produces information point-wise, in lucid language, and a summary format.

Moreover, to count on the salient features right out of the box: it supports multiple languages, accepts voice commands, and auto-saves a conversation history in text files for future reference.

Better results

It also has the inherent self-learning capability to enhance better results based on understanding user query patterns. Above all, it is as simple as chatting on WhatsApp or any other chat tool. It is the most intelligent, user-friendly AI on the shelf today.

ChatGPT is the paradigm shift in the world of access to knowledge that can be a boon to tag-holding communities like education, research, mass communication, journalism, IT, retail, medical, and many more. It caters to all IQ levels and renders relevant results even when words are misspelled and queries are not well-articulated.

It is a powerful tool to disseminate handy information to the masses and uplift the community. It can be a masterstroke for persons with low learning ability and immensely benefit from its easy-to-manoeuvre features.

ChatGPT is just two months old; we can already see its magic and acceptance worldwide. This latest addition to the electronic family has ignited the quest for knowledge to explore usability and assimilation in all walks of life. On the one hand, the bits and bytes town welcomes ChatGPT with great enthusiasm. And on the other hand, scepticism looms large about its benefits versus the threat of misuse.

All eyes are on the new AI ChatGPT, with expectations to know more. However, the larger purpose of ChatGPT will be realised only by a continuous feed of queries that, in turn, will support the self-learning curve of the machine.

Nachiketa is Professor of Law, India; Ritambhara is 5G Solution Architect, Amdocs US

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit