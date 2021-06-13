Below the line

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Sending a strong message
It is now well known that the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and the CA Institute don't see eye to eye on several fronts.
However, both want the society to believe that they respectively fit the bill of being a regulator of the audit profession in the turfs demarcated to them.
But not a chance is missed in showing one-upmanship. The latest instance being the consultation paper issued by NFRA, where the Authority has prominently stated that “NFRA is the first independent regulator for accounting and auditing in India.”
Now that hurts and may even be seen as hitting the CA Institute below the belt.
The cheeky question now doing the rounds in corporate circles and audit fraternity is: Does this mean that CA Institute has never been independent as a regulator of audit profession since 1949, when the CA Act was enacted?
It is now time for the CA Institute to do some soul searching or quietly acknowledge that it has lost its regulatory crown to NFRA, which came into the scene only in 2018 and now wants to clearly assert itself as the lord of the financial audit market.
Moving into la-la land
The proxy advisory firm, which came out with a scathing report on the recent PNB Housing-Carlyle Group transaction announcement, is clearly flying into uncharted territory, according to corporate observers.
Expecting PNB to sell its rights entitlement in the market is unreasonable, far-fetched and akin to living in la-la land, they felt.
No public sector banker would like to invite the CBI and CVC at his/her doorstep for a subjective matter like selling of rights entitlement in the markets, they point out.
Bitcoin puzzle
El Salvador’s decision to recognise Bitcoin as legal tender has thrilled cryptocurrency enthusiasts across the world. In India, crypto investors and experts are wondering if the government will now have to recognise it as a foreign exchange.
“If Bitcoin is legal tender in El Salvador, then would it not have to be accepted as foreign exchange in India?” experts are now asking. Some clarity from the government is needed.
Clash of ideologies
Eatala Rajendar, the Telangana Health Minister and senior TRS leader who was sacked and later resigned as an MLA, is all set join the BJP.
What is interesting is how Rajendar, who says he has Left ideology ingrained in him, will profess his leftist ideas to his right wing ideologues in the BJP. Well, isn’t politics the art of the impossible?
Corona temple
It can happen only in India. A ‘Corona Mata’ temple was set up in a village in Uttar Pradesh to ward off corona.
Not surprisingly, when people started queuing up for the past 3-4 days to offers prayers, cops promptly cracked down and demolished. According to media reports, this was done mainly to quell superstitious practices.
Our Bureaus
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...