Consolidation in road sector

Consolidation was the order of the day for road construction sector in 2021, with 5,835 km coming up in first nine months of the fiscal compared to over 13,300 km in FY21.

A total of 604 road projects with an aggregate length of 20,965 km have been approved and awarded under Bharatmala project. A lion’s share of projects have been given under EPC and HAM modes of implementation.

Meanwhile, the North-East and border states have seen increased investment in road infrastructure in CY21.